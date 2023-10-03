Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) has dropped by -5.85 compared to previous close of 0.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-02 that Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) said on Monday it has completed the previously announced sale of its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, to Hershey Canada Inc, receiving about C$53 million in cash. The Canadian cannabis firm noted that net proceeds received from the sale will be used primarily to pay down the company’s senior secured credit facility.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.65.

The public float for CGC is 551.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.30% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of CGC was 58.83M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC stock saw an increase of -21.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.82% and a quarterly increase of 24.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.29% for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.48% for CGC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.80% for the last 200 days.

CGC Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.53%, as shares surge +34.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -21.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9853. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -68.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,963 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 246,064 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $27,664 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,803 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 250,335 shares at $27,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Equity return is now at value -95.94, with -41.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.