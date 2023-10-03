Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has seen a -5.67% decrease in the past week, with a -7.09% drop in the past month, and a -1.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for BAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.48% for BAM’s stock, with a -1.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) is $38.10, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for BAM is 382.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAM on October 03, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.72 in relation to its previous close of 33.34. However, the company has experienced a -5.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-28 that Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management has entered its second joint venture with Axis Energy Ventures to establish a renewable energy development platform targeting growth in India, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAM Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.56. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd saw 11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stands at +52.80. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.38. Equity return is now at value 21.86, with 8.99 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.