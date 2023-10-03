Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has seen a -2.97% decrease in the past week, with a -22.02% drop in the past month, and a -11.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for BLUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.69% for BLUE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.54% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for BLUE is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLUE is $7.10, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for BLUE is 104.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.90% of that float. The average trading volume for BLUE on October 03, 2023 was 4.11M shares.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE)’s stock price has dropped by -3.29 in relation to previous closing price of 3.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-29 that Bluebird Bio should make progress with its two approved therapies in the next year. It could also launch another one, which is under review for approval, by early 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLUE stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BLUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLUE in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $4.21 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLUE Trading at -17.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -24.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Bluebird bio Inc saw -57.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Klima Thomas J, who sale 922 shares at the price of $3.79 back on Sep 05. After this action, Klima Thomas J now owns 132,127 shares of Bluebird bio Inc, valued at $3,493 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of Bluebird bio Inc, sale 16,929 shares at $3.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 291,941 shares at $59,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluebird bio Inc stands at -7411.12. The total capital return value is set at -81.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.47. Equity return is now at value -40.91, with -15.51 for asset returns.

Based on Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 50.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.