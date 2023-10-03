BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BTCM stock has gone up by 15.97%, with a monthly gain of 5.17% and a quarterly plunge of -8.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.89% for BIT Mining Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.56% for BTCM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.90% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTCM is 2.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTCM is $878.95, The public float for BTCM is 10.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTCM on October 03, 2023 was 157.05K shares.

BTCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE: BTCM) has increased by 10.91 when compared to last closing price of 2.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-11 that AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining,” “the Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our company”), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Friday, August 18, 2023. About BIT Mining Limited BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry.

BTCM Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM rose by +15.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, BIT Mining Ltd ADR saw 93.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.70 for the present operating margin

-1.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIT Mining Ltd ADR stands at -23.90. The total capital return value is set at -27.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.28. Equity return is now at value -134.14, with -94.52 for asset returns.

Based on BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 4.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.