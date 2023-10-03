Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) by analysts is $22.64, which is $8.41 above the current market price. The public float for GOLD is 1.74B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of GOLD was 13.23M shares.

GOLD) stock’s latest price update

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has plunge by -2.20relation to previous closing price of 14.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that The tightening of monetary policy has translated into negative price action for various asset classes. However, the tightening cycle seems to be over with the possibility of one more rate hike before the end of the year.

GOLD’s Market Performance

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has seen a -8.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.21% decline in the past month and a -16.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for GOLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.06% for GOLD’s stock, with a -18.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOLD Trading at -12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD fell by -8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.73. In addition, Barrick Gold Corp. saw -17.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Equity return is now at value -0.29, with -0.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.