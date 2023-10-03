Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (ACAQ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (AMEX: ACAQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -25.87 compared to its previous closing price of 7.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -44.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2022-07-28 that Isabelle Freidheim, Athena founder and chairman of the board joined Alix Steel and Anna Edwards on “Bloomberg Markets: European Close” to discuss taking German EV maker e.Go public in a SPAC deal valued at $913 million dollars.

The 36-month beta value for ACAQ is also noteworthy at 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACAQ is 1.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume of ACAQ on October 03, 2023 was 16.52K shares.

ACAQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (ACAQ) has seen a -44.14% decrease in the past week, with a -51.91% drop in the past month, and a -48.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.48% for ACAQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.22% for ACAQ’s stock, with a -47.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACAQ Trading at -49.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.43%, as shares sank -49.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAQ fell by -44.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp saw -46.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAQ

The total capital return value is set at -3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.91. Equity return is now at value -0.88, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (ACAQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.