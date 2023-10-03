Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ: AMTI)’s stock price has plunge by 14.01relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-14 that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

, and the 36-month beta value for AMTI is at 2.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMTI is $1.00, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for AMTI is 26.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for AMTI on October 03, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

AMTI’s Market Performance

The stock of Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) has seen a -5.24% decrease in the past week, with a -17.93% drop in the past month, and a -33.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.40% for AMTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.92% for AMTI stock, with a simple moving average of -53.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $92 based on the research report published on March 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AMTI Trading at -28.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1964. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc saw -57.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTI starting from Cross Shawn, who sale 193,960 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Sep 29. After this action, Cross Shawn now owns 752,307 shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc, valued at $30,743 using the latest closing price.

Hants Brandon, the CFO of Applied Molecular Transport Inc, sale 107,540 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Hants Brandon is holding 415,786 shares at $17,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

The total capital return value is set at -84.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.63. Equity return is now at value -157.19, with -108.06 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.25. Total debt to assets is 33.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.