Apple Inc (AAPL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Apple Inc (AAPL) has seen a -1.32% decrease in the past week, with a -7.52% drop in the past month, and a -9.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for AAPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for AAPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.53% for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AAPL is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AAPL is $199.93, which is $26.18 above the current market price. The public float for AAPL is 15.62B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume for AAPL on October 03, 2023 was 58.49M shares.

AAPL) stock’s latest price update

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has soared by 1.48 in relation to previous closing price of 171.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Apple’s success in the Chinese market in 2022 was attributed to its aggressive pricing strategy and dominance in the premium smartphone sector. The global smartphone market has been experiencing slowing growth due to longer product lifespans and reduced consumer interest in upgrades. Despite this, Apple is projected to maintain its growth through its dominance in the premium smartphone segment, in which it dominates the global sphere.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $240 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAPL Trading at -4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.22. In addition, Apple Inc saw 33.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from O’BRIEN DEIRDRE, who sale 15,419 shares at the price of $178.56 back on Aug 07. After this action, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE now owns 136,445 shares of Apple Inc, valued at $2,753,217 using the latest closing price.

KONDO CHRIS, the Principal Accounting Officer of Apple Inc, sale 4,092 shares at $173.26 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that KONDO CHRIS is holding 33,946 shares at $708,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 62.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.22. Equity return is now at value 160.09, with 28.23 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 261.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.33. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Inc (AAPL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.