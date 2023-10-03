APA Corporation (APA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.49.

The public float for APA is 305.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of APA was 4.18M shares.

APA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) has decreased by -3.82 when compared to last closing price of 41.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

APA’s Market Performance

APA’s stock has fallen by -3.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.83% and a quarterly rise of 16.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for APA Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.27% for APA’s stock, with a 0.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APA stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for APA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APA in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $46 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APA Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APA fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.35. In addition, APA Corporation saw -15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.89 for the present operating margin

+52.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for APA Corporation stands at +33.17. The total capital return value is set at 68.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 61.96. Equity return is now at value 230.16, with 11.37 for asset returns.

Based on APA Corporation (APA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,360.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.15. Total debt to assets is 43.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,320.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, APA Corporation (APA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.