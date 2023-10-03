Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Polished.com Inc (POL)

The 36-month beta value for POL is also noteworthy at 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for POL is 98.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. The average trading volume of POL on October 03, 2023 was 5.35M shares.

POL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL) has jumped by 4.09 compared to previous close of 0.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -32.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Polished.com Inc. (NYSE:POL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants John Bunka – Interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Barry – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Landry – BML Capital Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Polished’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Please note that certain statements made during the call constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 as amended.

POL’s Market Performance

POL’s stock has fallen by -32.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.43% and a quarterly drop of -82.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.62% for Polished.com Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.39% for POL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -82.00% for the last 200 days.

POL Trading at -56.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares sank -33.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL fell by -32.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1008. In addition, Polished.com Inc saw -85.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Polished.com Inc (POL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.