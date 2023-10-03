Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Petmed Express Inc. (PETS)

The 36-month beta value for PETS is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PETS is $17.67, which is $7.29 above than the current price. The public float for PETS is 20.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.63% of that float. The average trading volume of PETS on October 03, 2023 was 418.97K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

PETS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Petmed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) has increased by 7.71 when compared to last closing price of 10.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that PetMed Express faces challenges from larger competitors and declining profitability. The company has a new management team and has made strategic investments, such as partnerships and acquisitions. These investments have led to positive revenue growth, but challenges remain, including high expenses and negative operating margin.

PETS’s Market Performance

Petmed Express Inc. (PETS) has experienced a 1.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.04% drop in the past month, and a -19.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for PETS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for PETS’s stock, with a -29.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PETS Trading at -8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, Petmed Express Inc. saw -37.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

+26.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petmed Express Inc. stands at +0.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.18. Equity return is now at value -2.65, with -1.99 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 140.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Petmed Express Inc. (PETS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.