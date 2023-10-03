Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

The 36-month beta value for NRG is also noteworthy at 0.98.

The public float for NRG is 221.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. The average trading volume of NRG on October 03, 2023 was 3.15M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

NRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) has dropped by -2.47 compared to previous close of 38.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does NRG Energy (NRG) have what it takes?

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG’s stock has fallen by -4.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.05% and a quarterly drop of -0.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for NRG Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.93% for NRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRG Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.66. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw 18.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from HOBBY PAUL W, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $31.37 back on Dec 16. After this action, HOBBY PAUL W now owns 89,320 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $109,795 using the latest closing price.

Donohue Elisabeth B, the Director of NRG Energy Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $31.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Donohue Elisabeth B is holding 17,724 shares at $78,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Equity return is now at value -47.61, with -6.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.