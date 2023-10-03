Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nikola Corp (NKLA)

The 36-month beta value for NKLA is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NKLA is $2.70, which is $0.99 above than the current price. The public float for NKLA is 716.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.72% of that float. The average trading volume of NKLA on October 03, 2023 was 93.49M shares.

NKLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has dropped by -10.19 compared to previous close of 1.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-02 that An analyst downgrade hit Plug Power and impacted the entire industry today. Higher rates could put pressure on buyers’ ability to finance projects.

NKLA’s Market Performance

NKLA’s stock has risen by 1.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.49% and a quarterly rise of 2.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.23% for Nikola Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.04% for NKLA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKLA Trading at -17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares surge +19.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2699. In addition, Nikola Corp saw -34.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from Pasterick Anastasiya, who sale 6,709 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Sep 06. After this action, Pasterick Anastasiya now owns 167,777 shares of Nikola Corp, valued at $7,521 using the latest closing price.

Worthen Britton M., the Chief Legal Officer of Nikola Corp, sale 121,404 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Worthen Britton M. is holding 757,429 shares at $237,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1427.45 for the present operating margin

-251.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nikola Corp stands at -1543.02. The total capital return value is set at -88.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.08. Equity return is now at value -136.80, with -66.60 for asset returns.

Based on Nikola Corp (NKLA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Nikola Corp (NKLA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.