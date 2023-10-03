Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is above average at 23.85x. The 36-month beta value for MAMA is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAMA is $7.50, which is $1.86 above than the current price. The public float for MAMA is 27.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of MAMA on October 03, 2023 was 307.53K shares.

MAMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) has decreased by -10.98 when compared to last closing price of 4.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management was invited and will attend the iAccessAlpha Top 10 Ideas from the Buyside event, the LD Micro Main Event XVI, the 14th Annual Craig Hallum Alpha Select Conference and the 12th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Conference in the second half of 2023.

MAMA’s Market Performance

Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) has experienced a -10.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.47% drop in the past month, and a 20.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.73% for MAMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.85% for MAMA’s stock, with a 47.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAMA Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAMA fell by -10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, Mama’s Creations Inc. saw 116.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mama’s Creations Inc. stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 50.71, with 16.74 for asset returns.

Based on Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.96. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.