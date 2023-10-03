Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) is above average at 121.86x. The 36-month beta value for EQX is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQX is $6.06, which is $2.0 above than the current price. The public float for EQX is 285.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. The average trading volume of EQX on October 03, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

EQX) stock’s latest price update

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.78 compared to its previous closing price of 4.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EQX’s Market Performance

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) has seen a -6.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.41% decline in the past month and a -14.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for EQX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.48% for EQX’s stock, with a -11.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQX Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.56. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp saw 24.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.09 for the present operating margin

+6.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp stands at -11.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value 0.64, with 0.39 for asset returns.

Based on Equinox Gold Corp (EQX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.85. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.