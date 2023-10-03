Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is above average at 7.55x. The 36-month beta value for DHI is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DHI is 295.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume of DHI on October 03, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 107.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that GM is making big moves in EVs and AVs, but has yet to get credit for it. Amazon is making changes to ramp up its profitability.

DHI’s Market Performance

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a -1.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.79% decline in the past month and a -11.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for DHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.86% for DHI’s stock, with a -0.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $160 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHI Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.09. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from BUCHANAN MICHAEL R, who sale 1,639 shares at the price of $127.03 back on Aug 07. After this action, BUCHANAN MICHAEL R now owns 470 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $208,202 using the latest closing price.

WHEAT BILL W, the EVP and CFO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $117.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that WHEAT BILL W is holding 219,115 shares at $3,769,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Equity return is now at value 24.51, with 15.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.