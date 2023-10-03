Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is above average at 30.66x. The 36-month beta value for BDN is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BDN is $5.54, which is $1.15 above than the current price. The public float for BDN is 168.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. The average trading volume of BDN on October 03, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

BDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has decreased by -3.30 when compared to last closing price of 4.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

BDN’s Market Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a 0.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.20% drop in the past month, and a -10.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for BDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.63% for BDN’s stock, with a -12.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDN Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -28.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value 1.54, with 0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.