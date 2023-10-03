Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Biophytis ADR (BPTS)

The 36-month beta value for BPTS is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”
The average price estimated by analysts for BPTS is $9.46, which is $70.75 above than the current price. The public float for BPTS is 2.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume of BPTS on October 03, 2023 was 1.54M shares.
BPTS) stock’s latest price update
The stock of Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS) has decreased by -16.94 when compared to last closing price of 1.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -35.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Biophytis (BPTS) gains on signing a partnership with Skyepharma, for the production of regulatory batches of its lead candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101).
BPTS’s Market Performance
Biophytis ADR (BPTS) has experienced a -35.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.43% drop in the past month, and a -54.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.96% for BPTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.53% for BPTS’s stock, with a -68.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
BPTS Trading at -29.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought BPTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.59% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 13.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.78%, as shares sank -27.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.81% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTS fell by -35.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3100. In addition, Biophytis ADR saw -73.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for BPTS
The total capital return value is set at -144.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -336.12. Equity return is now at value -1160.54, with -79.35 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.
Conclusion
In summary, Biophytis ADR (BPTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.