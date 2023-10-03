An In-Depth Look at Usio Inc’s (USIO) Stock Performance

The stock of Usio Inc (USIO) has seen a 20.12% increase in the past week, with a 20.12% gain in the past month, and a 0.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for USIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.02% for USIO’s stock, with a 8.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for USIO is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Usio Inc (USIO) is $7.33, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for USIO is 15.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On October 03, 2023, USIO’s average trading volume was 32.49K shares.

USIO) stock’s latest price update

Usio Inc (NASDAQ: USIO)’s stock price has plunge by 12.57relation to previous closing price of 1.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Usio, Inc. USIO) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Paul Manley – Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Louis Hoch – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer Tom Jewell – Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Greg Carter – Executive Vice President of Payment and Acceptance Houston Frost – Senior Vice President of Prepaid Services Conference Call Participants Scott Buck – H.C. Wainwright Michael Diana – Maxim Group Jon Hickman – Ladenburg Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Usio Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023.

USIO Trading at 17.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USIO rose by +20.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7267. In addition, Usio Inc saw 19.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USIO starting from Topline Capital Management, LL, who sale 357,529 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Nov 11. After this action, Topline Capital Management, LL now owns 2,427,912 shares of Usio Inc, valued at $736,510 using the latest closing price.

Topline Capital Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of Usio Inc, sale 357,529 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Topline Capital Partners, LP is holding 2,427,912 shares at $736,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.51 for the present operating margin

+17.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Usio Inc stands at -7.90. The total capital return value is set at -26.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.24. Equity return is now at value -11.09, with -1.68 for asset returns.

Based on Usio Inc (USIO), the company’s capital structure generated 21.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.85. Total debt to assets is 3.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Usio Inc (USIO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.