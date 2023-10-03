AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AMC stock has gone up by 0.12%, with a monthly decline of -35.06% and a quarterly plunge of -79.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.05% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.69% for AMC’s stock, with a -79.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for AMC is also noteworthy at 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for AMC is $8.54, which is $10.58 above than the current price. The public float for AMC is 157.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.04% of that float. The average trading volume of AMC on October 03, 2023 was 15.04M shares.

AMC) stock’s latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.00 in relation to its previous close of 7.99. However, the company has experienced a 0.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-02 that Beyoncé’s concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, is hitting theaters on December 1. Documenting the musician’s “Renaissance World Tour,” this comes after Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is set to premiere in AMC theaters (AMC) on October 13.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.75 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMC Trading at -65.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -37.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.21. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc saw -77.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 7,993,400 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Jun 28. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 93,911,906 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, valued at $13,815,317 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, sale 3,573,030 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 101,905,306 shares at $6,395,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.