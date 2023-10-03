Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is above average at 26.63x. The 36-month beta value for AGI is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGI is $14.20, which is $3.28 above than the current price. The public float for AGI is 394.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of AGI on October 03, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

AGI) stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.28 in relation to its previous close of 11.29. However, the company has experienced a -8.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Alamos Gold released an updated Feasibility Study for its Lynn Lake Project, showing significant increases in gold reserves and the production profile (first 10 years). The upfront capital expenditure estimate for the project increased materially, but this isn’t that far out of line with sector-wide inflation at other assets and incorporates scope changes. In this update, we’ll look at the project’s economics, how it stacks up vs. other undeveloped gold projects, and why there looks to be an upside to the NPV (5%)/production profile.

AGI’s Market Performance

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a -8.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.95% decline in the past month and a -10.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for AGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.03% for AGI’s stock, with a -6.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AGI by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AGI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14.50 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGI Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.93. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 5.86, with 4.38 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.