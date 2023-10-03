Agenus Inc (AGEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) has plunged by -7.08 when compared to previous closing price of 1.13, but the company has seen a -7.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Agenus (AGEN) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

The 36-month beta value for AGEN is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGEN is $7.66, which is $6.61 above than the current price. The public float for AGEN is 370.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.90% of that float. The average trading volume of AGEN on October 03, 2023 was 4.11M shares.

AGEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Agenus Inc (AGEN) has seen a -7.89% decrease in the past week, with a -23.91% drop in the past month, and a -30.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for AGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.70% for AGEN’s stock, with a -40.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGEN Trading at -21.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -24.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2140. In addition, Agenus Inc saw -55.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 29,678 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Aug 29. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,734,887 shares of Agenus Inc, valued at $45,016 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc, purchase 12,808 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,705,209 shares at $18,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value -1998.16, with -62.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Agenus Inc (AGEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.