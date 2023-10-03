Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ACAD) Stock: A -14.03% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has gone down by -7.81% for the week, with a -20.54% drop in the past month and a -10.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.65% for ACAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.03% for ACAD’s stock, with a -3.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACAD is $31.93, which is $10.46 above the current price. The public float for ACAD is 162.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACAD on October 03, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

ACAD) stock’s latest price update

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD)’s stock price has plunge by 3.02relation to previous closing price of 20.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-30 that September hasn’t been overly kind to growth stocks. This latest bout of volatility, however, may have created some compelling buying opportunities.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACAD Trading at -20.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares sank -22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.66. In addition, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 34.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Kihara James, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $25.88 back on Sep 15. After this action, Kihara James now owns 10,778 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $51,760 using the latest closing price.

Schneyer Mark C., the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Schneyer Mark C. is holding 15,682 shares at $289,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -26.68, with -17.65 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.