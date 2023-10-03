Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI)’s stock price has dropped by -11.16 in relation to previous closing price of 4.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.67 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.64. This compares to loss of $0.73 per share a year ago.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) is $35.25, which is $35.45 above the current market price. The public float for AADI is 17.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AADI on October 03, 2023 was 131.25K shares.

AADI’s Market Performance

AADI stock saw a decrease of -14.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.06% for AADI’s stock, with a -48.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AADI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AADI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AADI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on January 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AADI Trading at -24.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -26.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AADI fell by -14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Aadi Bioscience Inc saw -66.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AADI starting from Desai Neil, who sale 7,111 shares at the price of $5.29 back on Sep 06. After this action, Desai Neil now owns 1,663,543 shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc, valued at $37,637 using the latest closing price.

Desai Neil, the Executive Chairman of Aadi Bioscience Inc, sale 21,000 shares at $5.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Desai Neil is holding 1,670,654 shares at $118,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aadi Bioscience Inc stands at -28.77. The total capital return value is set at -15.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.83. Equity return is now at value -51.28, with -44.01 for asset returns.

Based on Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.