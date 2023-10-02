Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY)’s stock price has increased by 1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 211.22. However, the company has seen a -6.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that Workday is rolling out a new AI Marketplace and generative AI tools. But it unexpectedly reduced its long-term revenue guidance.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Workday Inc (WDAY) by analysts is $257.24, which is $46.51 above the current market price. The public float for WDAY is 204.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of WDAY was 1.78M shares.

WDAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Workday Inc (WDAY) has seen a -6.92% decrease in the past week, with a -11.64% drop in the past month, and a -4.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for WDAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.66% for WDAY’s stock, with a 6.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDAY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for WDAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WDAY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $250 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDAY Trading at -8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDAY fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.01. In addition, Workday Inc saw 28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDAY starting from DUFFIELD DAVID A, who sale 108,333 shares at the price of $250.58 back on Sep 11. After this action, DUFFIELD DAVID A now owns 108,333 shares of Workday Inc, valued at $27,145,887 using the latest closing price.

STILL GEORGE J JR, the Director of Workday Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $251.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that STILL GEORGE J JR is holding 115,000 shares at $1,255,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.87 for the present operating margin

+72.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workday Inc stands at -5.92. The total capital return value is set at -3.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.21. Equity return is now at value -2.13, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Workday Inc (WDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 58.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.78. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Workday Inc (WDAY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.