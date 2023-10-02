What Recent Market Trends Mean for WW International Inc’s (WW) Stock

In the past week, WW stock has gone up by 10.87%, with a monthly gain of 11.48% and a quarterly surge of 64.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.32% for WW International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.00% for WW stock, with a simple moving average of 61.48% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WW is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for WW International Inc (WW) is $12.60, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for WW is 76.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.82% of that float. On October 02, 2023, WW’s average trading volume was 4.47M shares.

WW) stock’s latest price update

WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.22 in relation to its previous close of 10.83. However, the company has experienced a 10.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WW Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW rose by +10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.82. In addition, WW International Inc saw 186.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from KELLY DENIS F, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY DENIS F now owns 96,921 shares of WW International Inc, valued at $109,760 using the latest closing price.

Westend S.A., the 10% Owner of WW International Inc, sale 14,818,300 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Westend S.A. is holding 0 shares at $105,950,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WW International Inc (WW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.