What Recent Market Trends Mean for TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s (RNAZ) Stock

In the past week, RNAZ stock has gone down by -24.29%, with a monthly decline of -66.93% and a quarterly plunge of -78.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 48.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.11% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -48.92% for RNAZ stock, with a simple moving average of -91.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RNAZ is -0.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) is $12.00, which is $11.5 above the current market price. The public float for RNAZ is 1.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. On October 02, 2023, RNAZ’s average trading volume was 2.59M shares.

RNAZ) stock’s latest price update

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.62 in relation to its previous close of 0.58. However, the company has experienced a -24.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ ) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the medical company announced a public share offering. According to a press release, TransCode Therapeutics is offering 15.7 million shares of RNAZ stock for 51 cents each.

RNAZ Trading at -67.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.75%, as shares sank -65.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ fell by -24.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9368. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc saw -96.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Jun 21. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 82,262 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,818 using the latest closing price.

Dudley Robert Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc, purchase 6,607 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Dudley Robert Michael is holding 70,262 shares at $16,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

The total capital return value is set at -157.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.57. Equity return is now at value -255.94, with -185.48 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.