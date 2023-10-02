What Recent Market Trends Mean for ShiftPixy Inc’s (PIXY) Stock

In the past week, PIXY stock has gone up by 186.37%, with a monthly gain of 89.65% and a quarterly plunge of -51.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.25% for ShiftPixy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 121.36% for PIXY stock, with a simple moving average of -78.20% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PIXY is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) is $1.30, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for PIXY is 3.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% of that float. On October 02, 2023, PIXY’s average trading volume was 2.83M shares.

PIXY) stock’s latest price update

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 37.76 in relation to its previous close of 0.81. However, the company has experienced a 186.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY ) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after revealing details of an upcoming reverse split. According to a press release from the staffing solutions company, it will undergo a one-for-24 reverse stock split at the end of the week.

PIXY Trading at 60.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.83%, as shares sank -92.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -96.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY fell by -89.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.5276. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc saw -94.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIXY starting from Weaver Kenneth Weir, who sale 51 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Dec 30. After this action, Weaver Kenneth Weir now owns 0 shares of ShiftPixy Inc, valued at $956 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.29 for the present operating margin

+3.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc stands at -120.56. Equity return is now at value -144.94, with -41.66 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.