What Recent Market Trends Mean for Nine Energy Service Inc’s (NINE) Stock

The stock of Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has gone down by -1.44% for the week, with a -5.72% drop in the past month and a 7.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.02% for NINE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.33% for NINE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.55% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) is above average at 9.69x. The 36-month beta value for NINE is also noteworthy at 3.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for NINE is $5.25, which is $1.13 above than the current price. The public float for NINE is 28.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume of NINE on October 02, 2023 was 968.06K shares.

NINE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) has decreased by -9.05 when compared to last closing price of 4.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Some of the most speculative ideas are the targeted short-squeeze stocks. To better understand what’s going on, it’s helpful to think of a timed chess match.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc saw -71.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sale 40,657 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Aug 11. After this action, Crombie David now owns 209,075 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc, valued at $187,022 using the latest closing price.

MOORE THEODORE R., the of Nine Energy Service Inc, sale 22,221 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MOORE THEODORE R. is holding 115,725 shares at $103,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.