What Recent Market Trends Mean for Eversource Energy’s (ES) Stock

In the past week, ES stock has gone down by -7.08%, with a monthly decline of -9.73% and a quarterly plunge of -18.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Eversource Energy The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.64% for ES stock, with a simple moving average of -21.61% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is 17.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ES is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eversource Energy (ES) is $79.00, which is $20.85 above the current market price. The public float for ES is 347.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On October 02, 2023, ES’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

ES) stock’s latest price update

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.38 in relation to its previous close of 57.36. However, the company has experienced a -7.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that The American stock market has struggled in September 2023, a historically volatile month. The combination of higher interest rates and oil prices has taken the wind out of the market’s momentum.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $72 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ES Trading at -11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES fell by -7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.00. In addition, Eversource Energy saw -30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from BUTLER GREGORY B, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $64.25 back on Aug 16. After this action, BUTLER GREGORY B now owns 63,554 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $963,795 using the latest closing price.

FORRY LINDA DORCENA, the Trustee of Eversource Energy, sale 1,554 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FORRY LINDA DORCENA is holding 8,252 shares at $116,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.89 for the present operating margin

+25.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eversource Energy stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.14. Equity return is now at value 7.68, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Based on Eversource Energy (ES), the company’s capital structure generated 149.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.84. Total debt to assets is 43.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eversource Energy (ES) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.