What Recent Market Trends Mean for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR’s (CD) Stock

In the past week, CD stock has gone up by 0.12%, with a monthly decline of -0.48% and a quarterly surge of 14.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.73% for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.08% for CD stock, with a simple moving average of 12.30% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CD) is 25.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CD is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CD is 172.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.09% of that float. On October 02, 2023, CD’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.36 in relation to its previous close of 8.30. However, the company has experienced a 0.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that Today is a big day for America’s financial system. At the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8.30 based on the research report published on March 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CD Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR saw 4.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Equity return is now at value 7.68, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.