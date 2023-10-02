What Recent Market Trends Mean for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR’s (BUD) Stock

In the past week, BUD stock has gone down by -3.15%, with a monthly decline of -6.03% and a quarterly plunge of -6.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.10% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.60% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of -9.77% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) is 17.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BUD is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) is $68.08, which is $14.62 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 1.70B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On October 02, 2023, BUD’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

BUD) stock’s latest price update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.33 in relation to its previous close of 55.30. However, the company has experienced a -3.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-09-29 that Nike (NKE) shares close the week higher after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Wonder Group has reached a deal with Blue Apron (APRN) to acquire the meal kit company for $103 million.

BUD Trading at -5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.91. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw -10.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Equity return is now at value 8.61, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.