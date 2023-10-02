Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) is $38.78, which is $8.09 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 728.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WY on October 02, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

WY) stock’s latest price update

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.49relation to previous closing price of 30.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.98% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Physical lumber futures have been trading around the $500 per 1,000 board feet level since early August 2023. Lumber prices have experienced a significant correction from the 2021 and 2022 highs but remain above the pre-2018 all-time peak. Lumber is highly sensitive to interest rates, and stable rates in 2024 could cause another rally in wood prices and benefit Weyerhaeuser Company shares.

WY’s Market Performance

Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has experienced a -1.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.37% drop in the past month, and a -8.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for WY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.95% for WY stock, with a simple moving average of -2.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WY Trading at -6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.82. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Co. saw 1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Merle Denise M, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $32.29 back on Sep 13. After this action, Merle Denise M now owns 147,601 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co., valued at $242,152 using the latest closing price.

Merle Denise M, the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Co., sale 5,719 shares at $28.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Merle Denise M is holding 154,788 shares at $163,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Co. stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 4.01 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.