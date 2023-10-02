The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Business   »  VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Shares Up Despite...

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) has surged by 12.86 when compared to previous closing price of 3.81,

Is It Worth Investing in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) Right Now?

The public float for VSME is 2.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of VSME was 6.27M shares.

VSME’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.86% for VSME stock, with a simple moving average of 12.86% for the last 200 days.

VSME Trading at 12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.66% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME rose by +12.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw 12.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

