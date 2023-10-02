VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) has surged by 12.86 when compared to previous closing price of 3.81,

Is It Worth Investing in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) Right Now?

The public float for VSME is 2.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of VSME was 6.27M shares.

VSME’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.86% for VSME stock, with a simple moving average of 12.86% for the last 200 days.

VSME Trading at 12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.66% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME rose by +12.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw 12.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.