Volcon Inc (VLCN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Volcon Inc (VLCN) has gone up by 23.47% for the week, with a 5.21% rise in the past month and a -11.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.49% for VLCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.93% for VLCN’s stock, with a -50.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VLCN is 0.47.

The public float for VLCN is 23.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On October 02, 2023, VLCN’s average trading volume was 119.41K shares.

VLCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) has increased by 20.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN ) stock is falling on Friday after the company electric power sports vehicles company revealed details of a public offering. According to a press release from Volcon, the company is offering up 1.4 million shares of VLCN stock at a price of 50 cents each.

VLCN Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN rose by +23.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4782. In addition, Volcon Inc saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

Equity return is now at value -558.52, with -271.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Volcon Inc (VLCN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.