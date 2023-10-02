The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Companies   »  Volcon Inc (VLCN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Tre...

Volcon Inc (VLCN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Volcon Inc (VLCN) has gone up by 23.47% for the week, with a 5.21% rise in the past month and a -11.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.49% for VLCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.93% for VLCN’s stock, with a -50.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VLCN is 0.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for VLCN is 23.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On October 02, 2023, VLCN’s average trading volume was 119.41K shares.

VLCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) has increased by 20.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN ) stock is falling on Friday after the company electric power sports vehicles company revealed details of a public offering. According to a press release from Volcon, the company is offering up 1.4 million shares of VLCN stock at a price of 50 cents each.

VLCN Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN rose by +23.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4782. In addition, Volcon Inc saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

Equity return is now at value -558.52, with -271.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Volcon Inc (VLCN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​