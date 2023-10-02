Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Stock Experiences 1.28% Monthly Change

In the past week, VOD stock has gone down by -5.29%, with a monthly gain of 1.28% and a quarterly surge of 0.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for Vodafone Group plc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.11% for VOD’s stock, with a -9.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) is above average at 2.13x. The 36-month beta value for VOD is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VOD is $13.72, which is $4.3 above than the current price. The public float for VOD is 2.71B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume of VOD on October 02, 2023 was 4.91M shares.

VOD) stock’s latest price update

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.73 in comparison to its previous close of 9.55, however, the company has experienced a -5.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-01 that Dogsofthedow.com recently published this list of 50 large-cap high-dividend stocks as of 9/28/23. The DOD list targeted investors who “don’t want to simply focus on a high dividend yield only to discover that the stock price has plunged or that the corporation went belly-up”. Investors reduce volatility/risk by limiting high-dividend search to large well-established companies.

VOD Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, Vodafone Group plc ADR saw -6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Equity return is now at value 19.07, with 7.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.