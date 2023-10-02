Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VIRC is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VIRC is $12.00, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for VIRC is 12.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for VIRC on October 02, 2023 was 57.47K shares.

VIRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) has jumped by 9.52 compared to previous close of 7.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

VIRC’s Market Performance

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) has seen a 24.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 76.44% gain in the past month and a 90.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.15% for VIRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.34% for VIRC’s stock, with a 80.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on June 21, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

VIRC Trading at 61.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +72.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRC rose by +24.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, Virco Manufacturing Corp. saw 75.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRC starting from Quinones Patricia Levine, who sale 2,788 shares at the price of $7.33 back on Sep 28. After this action, Quinones Patricia Levine now owns 72,380 shares of Virco Manufacturing Corp., valued at $20,435 using the latest closing price.

Quinones Patricia Levine, the Vice President of Virco Manufacturing Corp., sale 2,135 shares at $6.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Quinones Patricia Levine is holding 75,168 shares at $14,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.69 for the present operating margin

+36.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virco Manufacturing Corp. stands at +7.16. The total capital return value is set at 12.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.39. Equity return is now at value 38.64, with 14.08 for asset returns.

Based on Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 49.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.07. Total debt to assets is 22.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.