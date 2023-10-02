VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) is above average at 68.19x. The 36-month beta value for VFS is also noteworthy at 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VFS is 7.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.86% of that float. The average trading volume of VFS on October 02, 2023 was 3.28M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VFS) stock’s latest price update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.48 in relation to its previous close of 12.56. However, the company has experienced a -20.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker, is now starting to be an interesting investment opportunity after its stock went on a wild ride, shortly after its US stock market debut. One major potential that VinFast has as a Vietnamese carmaker is that it may be able to avoid the geopolitical wars facing most other EV makers in major markets. Some of its internal potential pitfalls include some technical issues, as well as a poor price/range offer, while external issues include an increasingly saturated EV market.

VFS’s Market Performance

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has seen a -20.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -69.71% decline in the past month and a 20.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.43% for VFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.38% for VFS’s stock, with a -3.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VFS Trading at -40.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.09%, as shares sank -63.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -20.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.37. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw 25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 2.36, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.