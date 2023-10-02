Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Annaly Capital Management Inc’s (NLY) Stock

In the past week, NLY stock has gone down by -5.38%, with a monthly decline of -7.16% and a quarterly plunge of -6.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Annaly Capital Management Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.06% for NLY stock, with a simple moving average of -7.16% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by analysts is $22.13, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for NLY is 492.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of NLY was 3.63M shares.

NLY) stock’s latest price update

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.37relation to previous closing price of 18.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-01 that I don’t like using reverse market ETFs for hedging. Over the long run, getting paid income from counter-cyclical investments provides better returns. Get paid, and benefit when the market and economy faulters.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NLY Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.95. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc saw -10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+75.23 for the present operating margin

+99.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc stands at +41.57. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value -16.15, with -2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 606.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.84. Total debt to assets is 83.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.