Understanding the 3.46% Volatility Levels of Planet Fitness Inc’s (PLNT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has gone up by 8.40% for the week, with a -19.86% drop in the past month and a -27.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.58% for PLNT stock, with a simple moving average of -30.93% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) is above average at 33.40x. The 36-month beta value for PLNT is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLNT is $65.35, which is $18.64 above than the current price. The public float for PLNT is 83.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. The average trading volume of PLNT on October 02, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

PLNT) stock’s latest price update

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT)’s stock price has increased by 4.75 compared to its previous closing price of 46.95. However, the company has seen a 8.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that With the potential for consumer spending to decrease in the months ahead, uncertainty is rising with consumer stocks. Sure, U.S. consumers have been resilient despite challenges such as high inflation and rising interest rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $62 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLNT Trading at -16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.63. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc saw -37.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Rondeau Christopher, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $64.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rondeau Christopher now owns 36,305 shares of Planet Fitness Inc, valued at $649,850 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores of Planet Fitness Inc, sale 15 shares at $77.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Simmons Jennifer is holding 6,706 shares at $1,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.