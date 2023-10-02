Trading Update: VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Stock Endures 1.39% Monthly Volatility

The stock of VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has gone down by -2.12% for the week, with a -6.07% drop in the past month and a -7.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.39% for VICI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.99% for VICI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.47% for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VICI Properties Inc (VICI) by analysts is $37.36, which is $8.26 above the current market price. The public float for VICI is 1.01B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of VICI was 4.70M shares.

VICI) stock’s latest price update

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.26 in relation to its previous close of 29.47. However, the company has experienced a -2.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that REITs are not overleveraged and have maintained well-structured balance sheets with low leverage ratios. The commercial real estate sector as a whole may face challenges due to maturing debt, but not all companies will struggle. REITs like Agree Realty and VICI Properties are well positioned with strong balance sheets and access to diverse sources of capital.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $36 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VICI Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.54. In addition, VICI Properties Inc saw -10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.90 for the present operating margin

+99.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc stands at +42.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 9.43, with 5.39 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.91. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.