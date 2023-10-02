Trading Update: QuantumScape Corp (QS) Stock Endures 4.17% Monthly Volatility

The stock of QuantumScape Corp (QS) has gone up by 4.04% for the week, with a -6.43% drop in the past month and a -16.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.17% for QS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for QS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.24% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 5.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for QuantumScape Corp (QS) by analysts is $8.14, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for QS is 314.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.97% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of QS was 8.88M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.29 in relation to its previous close of 6.54. However, the company has experienced a 4.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that QuantumScape (NYSE: QS ), a startup founded a decade ago, touts a game-changing solid-state battery tech for EVs. However, it’s unproven at scale and faces lawsuits over alleged fraud.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw 17.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Hettrich Kevin, who sale 34,607 shares at the price of $7.06 back on Sep 12. After this action, Hettrich Kevin now owns 604,204 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $244,422 using the latest closing price.

Straubel Jeffrey B, the Director of QuantumScape Corp, sale 69,309 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Straubel Jeffrey B is holding 292,644 shares at $485,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -33.67, with -30.15 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.