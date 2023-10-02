The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Exelon Corp.’s (EXC) Stock

The stock of Exelon Corp. (EXC) has gone down by -6.02% for the week, with a -6.51% drop in the past month and a -7.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for EXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.30% for EXC’s stock, with a -8.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC) is above average at 17.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exelon Corp. (EXC) is $44.57, which is $6.78 above the current market price. The public float for EXC is 992.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXC on October 02, 2023 was 5.11M shares.

EXC) stock’s latest price update

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 37.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that Amid a still-stubbornly high backdrop of inflation, the narrative for utilities stocks to buy stands as a cynical bright spot. Basically, everyone must pay their bills associated with core services.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EXC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EXC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXC Trading at -6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.21. In addition, Exelon Corp. saw -12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Khouzami Carim V, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $41.65 back on Mar 17. After this action, Khouzami Carim V now owns 4,498 shares of Exelon Corp., valued at $249,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corp. stands at +10.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corp. (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.81. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Exelon Corp. (EXC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.