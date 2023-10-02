The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Adamas One Corp’s (JEWL) Stock

The stock of Adamas One Corp (JEWL) has gone down by -9.09% for the week, with a -30.00% drop in the past month and a -36.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.34% for JEWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.28% for JEWL’s stock, with a -50.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The public float for JEWL is 13.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JEWL on October 02, 2023 was 177.62K shares.

JEWL) stock’s latest price update

Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ: JEWL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.19 compared to its previous closing price of 0.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-08 that Adamas One Corp has announced a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire a key lab-grown diamond manufacturer, Flawless Allure Grown Diamonds, LLP (FAGD). Adamas said the acquisition allows it to control all aspects of production of the company’s lab-grown diamonds, as the cut and polish capabilities of this entity significantly adds value to its holdings.

JEWL Trading at -34.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.93%, as shares sank -26.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEWL fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8137. In addition, Adamas One Corp saw -77.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEWL starting from Grdina John, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Jan 26. After this action, Grdina John now owns 6,759,458 shares of Adamas One Corp, valued at $50,156 using the latest closing price.

Grdina John, the President and CEO of Adamas One Corp, purchase 40,000 shares at $2.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Grdina John is holding 6,739,458 shares at $106,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-499.62 for the present operating margin

-235.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamas One Corp stands at -618.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adamas One Corp (JEWL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.