The -69.37% Simple Moving Average of SatixFy Communications Ltd.’s (SATX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has seen a -10.59% decrease in the past week, with a 11.30% gain in the past month, and a 26.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.03% for SATX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.01% for SATX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -69.37% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SATX is 22.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SATX on October 02, 2023 was 906.24K shares.

SATX) stock’s latest price update

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.98 in comparison to its previous close of 0.59, however, the company has experienced a -10.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-02-27 that The justification for SatixFy’s stock price move depends on a lot of unknowns.

SATX Trading at 9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares sank -18.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX fell by -10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6675. In addition, SatixFy Communications Ltd. saw -93.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-325.55 for the present operating margin

+46.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for SatixFy Communications Ltd. stands at -3743.54. The total capital return value is set at -33.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -381.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.