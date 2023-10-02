The -13.88% Decline of Realty Income Corp.’s (O) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, O stock has gone down by -3.14%, with a monthly decline of -11.70% and a quarterly plunge of -16.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Realty Income Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.95% for O’s stock, with a -18.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is above average at 37.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Realty Income Corp. (O) is $67.43, which is $17.49 above the current market price. The public float for O is 708.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of O on October 02, 2023 was 5.31M shares.

O) stock’s latest price update

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O)’s stock price has soared by 0.64 in relation to previous closing price of 49.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-01 that September was a rough month for stocks, with all major averages experiencing losses. Only two sectors in the S&P 500 finished the month in the green: Energy and Communication Services. Despite potential headwinds, there are three high-quality dividend aristocrats trading at attractive valuations: McDonald’s, Realty Income, and Coca-Cola.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $59 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

O Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.36. In addition, Realty Income Corp. saw -21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from Abraham Neil, who sale 26,600 shares at the price of $65.34 back on Feb 27. After this action, Abraham Neil now owns 41,630 shares of Realty Income Corp., valued at $1,738,118 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.65 for the present operating margin

+43.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corp. stands at +26.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.95. Equity return is now at value 3.02, with 1.75 for asset returns.

Based on Realty Income Corp. (O), the company’s capital structure generated 69.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.03. Total debt to assets is 40.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Realty Income Corp. (O) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.