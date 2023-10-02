The -13.88% Decline of Enphase Energy Inc’s (ENPH) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ENPH stock has gone down by -2.54%, with a monthly decline of -6.72% and a quarterly plunge of -30.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Enphase Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for ENPH’s stock, with a -36.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) is above average at 29.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) is $186.90, which is $72.28 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 131.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENPH on October 02, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has dropped by -1.77 in relation to previous closing price of 120.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that Netflix is no longer just a growth story. Enphase the business is doing far better than Enphase the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $185 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENPH Trading at -11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.39. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc saw -55.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Rodgers Thurman J, who purchase 32,600 shares at the price of $122.76 back on Sep 14. After this action, Rodgers Thurman J now owns 85,200 shares of Enphase Energy Inc, valued at $4,001,927 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc, sale 1,791 shares at $175.10 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 82,644 shares at $313,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Equity return is now at value 80.45, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.