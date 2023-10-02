Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) is $10.75, which is $0.05 above the current market price. The public float for TEVA is 1.12B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TEVA on October 02, 2023 was 9.42M shares.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.20 in comparison to its previous close of 10.22, however, the company has experienced a -1.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-26 that Drugmaker Eli Lilly convinced a federal judge in Massachusetts on Tuesday to overturn a $176.5 million jury verdict for Teva Pharmaceutical that found Lilly’s migraine drug Emgality infringed three patents related to Teva’s rival drug Ajovy.

TEVA’s stock has fallen by -1.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.26% and a quarterly rise of 35.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.95% for TEVA’s stock, with a 12.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR saw 11.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Kalif Eliyahu Sharon, who sale 35,125 shares at the price of $9.73 back on Aug 07. After this action, Kalif Eliyahu Sharon now owns 99,162 shares of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, valued at $341,889 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Amir, the Chief Accounting Officer of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, sale 1,981 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Weiss Amir is holding 42,442 shares at $19,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Equity return is now at value -27.76, with -5.02 for asset returns.

In a nutshell, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.