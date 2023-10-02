Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) by analysts is $40.51, which is $10.16 above the current market price. The public float for TS is 589.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of TS was 1.87M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TS) stock’s latest price update

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.94 compared to its previous closing price of 31.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-10 that While several market ideas have blossomed this year, many are overpriced, which naturally draws eyes to the best value stocks to buy. Here, we’re talking about publicly traded securities that trade at a lower price relative to fundamental metrics, most commonly sales or earnings.

TS’s Market Performance

Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has experienced a -2.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.93% drop in the past month, and a 1.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for TS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.93% for TS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41.80 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TS Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.84. In addition, Tenaris S.A. ADR saw -13.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Equity return is now at value 25.93, with 20.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.