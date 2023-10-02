Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) is $113.56, which is $26.51 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 5.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on October 02, 2023 was 8.82M shares.

The stock price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has surged by 0.57 when compared to previous closing price of 86.41, but the company has seen a 1.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-01 that The semiconductor industry is poised for massive growth, but names like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD ) have already seen their share prices surge. For investors looking to capitalize on the semiconductor boom, the key is finding the hidden gems.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM’s stock has risen by 1.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.31% and a quarterly drop of -13.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.52% for TSM’s stock, with a -4.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $135 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.82. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR saw 16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 20.16 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.